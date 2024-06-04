New water main boosts Melbourne’s growing west

Image: cooperr/stock.adobe.com

Greater Western Water has completed the construction of a new water main in Melbourne’s Melton area.

The Beattys Road water main, which is 4.7km long, is a $12m investment by the water corporation.

The new main will allow about 450 litres of water to flow through it every second. This will form the primary supply for approximately 16,500 new homes and businesses.

It will also cater to further developments forecast through to 2029.

The main runs along Beattys Road and Taylors Road Fraser Rise, with connections to Melton Highway.

Additional works have been completed to build a second connection into the Melbourne Water network.

According to the water utility, this will increase reliability and reduce potential disruptions, further securing the water supply.

Bri George, acting general manager of growth and infrastructure at Greater Western Water, said the new main would supply areas like Rockbank and Plumpton.

“These are areas that are growing rapidly, so we’re investing in the sustainable water supply our communities need now and in the future,” George said.

George thanked locals for their patience during the construction of this important asset.

“Let’s all raise a glass of tap water to its successful completion,” she said.

The new main was constructed by Jaydo, Greater Western Water’s project partner.

Greater Western Water was formed in 2021 to provide reliable and trusted water services across Melbourne’s growing west for customers over the long term.

Its current Pricing Submission, which sets out how it will invest in necessary infrastructure like this while keeping water bills stable, is currently being reviewed by its independent economic regulator, the Essential Services Commission.

