New water infrastructure project for NSW

Image: filedimage/stock.adobe.com

The NSW Government has committed $59.2 million to building a new filtration plant to treat raw water from the Steuart McIntyre Dam and Sherwood Borefield in Kempsey, NSW.

The project is one of the largest water infrastructure projects on the mid north coast that will futureproof the drinking supply of Kempsey, Frederickton, Smithtown and Gladstone.

The project will be funded by $12.5 million from the Australian Government’s National Water Grid Fund, $13.2 million from the NSW Government’s Safe and Secure Water Program and $27.1 million from Kempsey Shire Council.

The 2500 megalitre Steuart McIntyre Dam stores water from the Sherwood Borefield, located 2km away, and was built in response to the 1994 drought.

The new high-tech water treatment plant will be more efficient, lower carbon emissions and significantly boost water security and quality across the network that supplies over 18,000 residents.

The project also includes new pumps, tanks and a pipeline to connect this world-class facility to the dam and bore field.

Construction is expected to kick off in mid-2025 and take roughly 18 months to complete.

“This upgrade is about more than delivering critical water infrastructure, it’s a cost of living measure that will benefit the community long term,” Federal Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek said.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.