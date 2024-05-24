New wastewater project for Glenfield Beach

Image: stock.adobe.com/Jose Luis Stephens

Western Australia’s fast-growing northern coastal corridor of Geraldton has received a boost, with a new wastewater project now in place at Glenfield Beach.

The $7.5 million Water Corporation project included a new wastewater pump station at the southern end of Glenfield Beach Drive and a 2.2km pipeline to convey wastewater to a nearby treatment plant.

The pump station will begin operating in the coming months after further connection works.

The investment in essential service infrastructure is fundamental to unlocking new land, with an additional 5500 residents expected to call Glenfield Beach home in the coming years.

According to Water Corporation, it has allocated $14.3 million to new water, wastewater, and drainage projects in the Mid West this financial year under the 2024/25 State Budget.

WA’s Water Minister Simone McGurk said it is very important to maintain strong investment in service infrastructure to cater to expected population growth.

“Often this infrastructure is buried beneath our feet and rarely thought about, however, it performs an essential function for the community,” McGurk said.

She also said that this project is a vital step to support the construction of around 2000 new homes in Glenfield Beach.

Lara Dalton, Member of the Legislative Assembly of WA, said significant progress is being made in developing the Oakajee Strategic Industrial Area.

“As more and more people are drawn to the region through the creation of new job opportunities, it’s vital we have infrastructure in place that allows for sensible, sustainable development,” Dalton said.

