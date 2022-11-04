New solutions in pipe transportation

For more than 50 years, Pollard’s Sawdust Supplies has been providing practical, simple and effective packing options by processing virgin timber into sawdust and wood shavings and packaging them in durable hessian or poly-woven bags.

The supply company is now set to become the Australian distributor for a new innovation in pipe packing and transporting.

TuffStand heavy duty pipestands have been developed with the rigours of the pipeline industry in mind. They were created in the interest of reducing waste. Intended for repetitive use, TuffStand products are highly rigid and resistant to impacts and heat.

The stands come in two designs. The 12-inch TuffStand is pitched as the most durable 12-inch pipestand in the oil and gas industry and is stacked with innovations. It is a high stand, holding pipes at a height of nearly 61 cm (24 inches) off the ground, allowing for easy inspection of the full pipe circumference, as well as projects that require welding, coating or fabrication. The 12-inch TuffStand is also versatile, able to securely hold pipes from 2 to 12 inches.

The high-density polyethylene that the 12-inch TuffStand is made of has a UV additive added to it, giving the product a maximum working temperature of 100 degrees Celsius.

Pollard’s will also be distributing the newer 24-inch TuffStand. Designed for even larger and heavier loads, the 24-inch TuffStand is manufactured with Super-Tough Nylon Resin and has been designed for a maximum load limit of 10,500 pounds (4627 kg).

The larger TuffStand is still designed with function in mind. It can hold larger pipes with a clearance of 19 inches (48.26 cm). The innovative design spreads the pipe weight across the whole base, and the base itself is designed to prevent it from digging into the ground.

TuffStands are also designed to be stackable, making packing and storage simple and, importantly, requiring less space.

Both of these new products will continue Pollard’s legacy of safe, lightweight packing options for the pipeline industry, and enable the company to provide solutions for an even broader range of jobs.

If a job requires access to the full circumference of pipe sections, the TuffStand will meet all customer needs. Pollard’s Pack Tuff bags remain a great, sustainable, waste-reduced option for transporting loads of up to 15 tonnes.

Pollard’s continues to provide practical packing solutions. Pack Tuff bags are designed to be resistant to punishment, while also breaking down after disposal in order to avoid generating excessive landfill waste. Meanwhile, TuffStands are designed to stay in use for as long as possible. With heavy duty materials making both products resistant to abrasion, impact and heavy loads, they can be reused many times.

All of Pollard’s products are light weight, which reduces the risk of workplace injury and increases the speed at which pipes can be loaded and ready to go. TuffStands weigh in at only 15.2 kg (24-inch) and 12.93 kg (12-inch) per unit, with a maximum footprint of just over a metre (101.6 cm diameter).

Pollard’s remains the manufacturer and distributor of choice in Australia when it comes to reliable solutions. The company’s products have been used on a number of large projects across the country, and have been requested by companies such as Steel Mains, MPC Kinetic, John Holland and Nacap.

For more information visit www.sawdust.com.au.

This article is featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.