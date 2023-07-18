New product support representative for TRACTO

Aaron Long has started his new role as TRACTO’s Product Support Representative.

With over 15 years in the industry as a diesel mechanic, product specialist, sales representative, and supervisor, Long’s role with the German-based company is to support TRACTO’s products, company and being part of continuous improvement.

When reflecting on why he was drawn to this role, Long says it was the opportunity to be part of a small team with a good understanding of the industry with a well-built product.

“I had a friend that worked in the industry, and he spoke highly of TRACTO, and I decided that it sounded like something very interesting,” he says. Long is looking forward to seeing how TRACTO’s products evolve and spending time with clients.

“It is a tight knit industry and a lot of help and support for people willing to give it a go.”

This article featured in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.