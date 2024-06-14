New pipeline to offset the effects of drought

Image: sawitreelyaon/adobe.stock.com

The Mt Morgan pipeline project will receive $26.4 million in funding thanks to the latest Queensland Budget.

The 28km pipeline will deliver long-term potable water security for the Mt Morgan community, which has grappled with challenging weather conditions.

After a lengthy drought, a critical dam in Mt Morgan dropped below 10 per cent capacity in 2021, resulting in extreme water restrictions for the community.

These conditions persisted from 2021–2024, with the Rockhampton regional council carting water from its own network to Mt Morgan. Finally, the dam was replenished in January 2024, lifting restrictions. However, water carting continued as late as April 2024.

Fortunately for the Mt Morgan community, the pipeline project will put an end to water carting, as well as ease the impact of extreme weather events like droughts in the future.

“This project is a game-changer for Mt Morgan and the local community,” Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Tony Williams said.

“We know that we simply don’t have the catchment size and rainfall to provide that vital water security the town needs over the long-term.

“The Mt Morgan pipeline provides a permanent solution that will allow the town to grow and share in the jobs and economic opportunities we are pursuing as a region.”

The project is well-advanced, with pipe-laying now over one third complete. The project also includes an upgrade of an existing pump station, and two new reservoirs and two pump stations at Gracemere and Moonmera.

The latest funding allocation forms part of an almost $90 million commitment from the Queensland and Federal Governments, as well as the Rockhampton regional council.

