New pipeline in WA

Image: evgavrilov/stock.adobe.com

Water Corporation has begun construction on a new 2.4km water pipeline in Helena Valley, Western Australia.

The new pipeline will help improve the reliability of the water supply for the Goldfields Agricultural Water Scheme (GAWS), which covers the area from Mundaring Weir to Kalgoorlie.

This includes around 24,000 customers in the Greenmount water zone. The GAWS is Water Corporation’s largest scheme.

A small section of the existing pipeline will be removed within the Helena Valley Lifestyle Village to enable them to build over the pipeline path. Once the larger pipeline is in place, the rest of the existing pipeline will continue to be used within the network.

With construction officially kicking off, Water Corporation’s approved contractor Georgiou will work approximately for ten months to complete the pipeline.

Once construction of the new pipeline is complete and the pipe is in use, Water Corporation can remove a section of the old pipeline.

The water utility is working with the City of Swan and Shire of Mundaring to limit impact on traffic and the community. There is an approved traffic management plan in place until completion of the project in October 2024.

