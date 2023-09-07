New pipeline for Tanunda

SA Water has begun work on a new pipeline at Tanunda, South Australia (SA), which will continue supply of drinking water to local residents and businesses.

Around 150m of new water main will be installed beneath Julius Street, limiting the impact of leaks on the community.

The new pipe is made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is known for its flexibility.

“Water mains have an approximate lifespan of up to 100 years and the installation of this pipe will help to ensure a secure supply of clean, safe drinking water to local customers well into the future,” SA Water general manager of sustainable infrastructure Amanda Lewry said.

“While it’s difficult to completely stop water main breaks from occurring due to soil movement, weather and a variety of other environmental factors, we’re committed to limiting their frequency and any potential impact on our customers.

“These works are part of an ongoing drive to ensure South Australian communities, like here in Tanunda, continue to have access to reliable water services.”

Construction is expected to take eight weeks to complete.

The announcement follows a series of pipeline upgrades in SA, including at Finger Point Beach in Port Macdonnell and Monarto.

For more information, visit SA Water’s website.

