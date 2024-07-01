New pipeline for Sydney’s North West

Image: Anoo/stock.adobe.com

Confluence Water and microtunnelling expert Rob Carr have partnered to deliver a major water infrastructure upgrade to Sydney’s North West region, as it experiences rapid population growth.

The region is expected to welcome roughly 270,000 new residents in the next 30 years. This latest project is expected to help enable this enormous population boom.

“This infrastructure upgrade is vital for managing the increased wastewater production that will come as the population grows,” Confluence Water site engineer George Boulos said.

“We are constructing new and upgrading existing wastewater and drinking water pipework as part of a broader effort to enhance the region’s infrastructure and secure water services for the future.”

To deliver the project, Confluence is partnering with Rob Carr, which will conduct microtunnelling works. The company will construct three construction shafts and conduct micro-tunnelling to support the installation of two 1200mm encasement pipes, including two pressure mains, two sludge mains, and two future pressure mains, covering a total length of 360m. Finally, 150m of open trench work will connect to the Riverstone treatment plant, ensuring seamless integration with existing infrastructure.

“This project not only addresses immediate infrastructure needs but also sets the stage for future growth and development in the North West growth area,” project delivery director Tom Burns said.

“We are proud to be part of this story, making a difference for the future population by supporting sustainable growth and enhancing quality of life with world-class water services.”

