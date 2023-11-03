New pipeline for Mount Morgan

The federal and Queensland governments, along with the Rockhampton Regional Council, will jointly fund the $88.2 million Mount Morgan pipeline project.

The new pipeline is set to deliver long-term water security to Mount Morgan in Central Queensland (QLD), ending water carting and securing sustainability for the town.

The project will include construction of a 28km portable water pipeline from the pump station at Gracemere to Mount Morgan, upgrade of the pump station, construction of a new reservoir and a new pump station at Moonmera.

Rockhampton mayor Tony Wililams said the new pipeline will secure Mount Morgan’s water security, after the town has been on level 6 water usage restrictions since March 2021.

“It’s great to see the project reach this important milestone,” he said.

“For generations, the Mount Morgan community has struggled with water security and the imposition of water restrictions for extended periods.

“We know that water security in regional areas means security for jobs and opportunity, and I am particularly proud to see the Palaszczuk and Albanese Governments working with Council to deliver on our commitment to Mount Morgan.”

The Mount Morgan pipeline project is set to complete in September 2025.

