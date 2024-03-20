New pipeline for Coles Bay

Coles Bay is a destination beloved by tourists, and the new pipeline will improve water security in the area. Image supplied by TasWater.

TasWater’s latest water main renewal project is all about providing additional water surety to the township by installing an additional pipeline from the existing water main on Coles Bay.

According to TasWater General Manager Project Delivery Tony Willmott, this new pipeline will change Coles Bay’s watermains for the best.

The Coles Bay township is currently supplied by a single pipeline from the reservoir to the north of the town.

The last 750m of this existing main has approximately 80 properties connected with fittings that will need replacing in coming years.

If a fault occurs to any of these connections, a complete water supply interruption is required to make repairs.

The new pipeline will be added to the existing water main on Coles Bay Road to the corner of Reserve Road.

Willmott said this additional pipeline will minimise the number of water supply interruptions for the community of Coles Bay.

“Installing a second section of water main will allow repairs to the existing pipeline to be made without interrupting water supply to the entire Coles Bay community,” he said.

The Coles Bay township is supplied with water from the recently upgraded reservoir located north of the town.

With the current water main configuration, if a fault occurs to any part of the network, a complete shutdown is required to make repairs, which produces a supply interruption to the approximately 300 water connections that form the Coles Bay water supply network.

“As part of our commitment to the responsible delivery of safe and reliable drinking water to homes and businesses across Tasmania, this new project alleviates potential shutdowns while repairs are undertaken in future,” Willmott said.

Works are scheduled to commence in March 2024 and to take approximately eight weeks to complete once construction starts.

Weather permitting, TasWater anticipate this project to be completed by mid-2024.

Coles Bay is on the east Coast of Tasmania 192km north-east of Hobart and is the main entrance point for visitors to the Freycinet National Park.

It has a population of 515 people including the surrounding area but attracts thousands of tourists for its scenery and outdoor activities.

Each Easter the town is one of the three locations for the Australian Three Peaks Race, a continuous sailing and running event starting at Beauty Point just north of Launceston and ending at Hobart with runners scaling three mountains including Mount Freycinet.

This project, besides guaranteeing water security to the communities, will also reinforce the region’s touristic hub status by avoiding any water supply interruptions.

“The additional pipeline will minimise disruptions to residents and businesses,” Willmott said, “it will improve compliance, and provide water security for the community.”

