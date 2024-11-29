New water pipeline approved for NSW

Image: noppadon/stock.adobe.com

Muswellbrook Shire Council has unanimously supported proceeding with the construction of the Denman to Sandy Hollow Pipeline and upgrade of the Denman Water Treatment Plant.

A report to a recent council meeting outlined the details of the $18.9 million grant funding and diligent assessment, in collaboration with Infrastructure NSW.

The report assessed the viability of proceeding with the project, including consideration of attracting future industry and development to the area.

Mayor Jeff Drayton said there are multiple benefits to council proceeding.

“Firstly, it will provide a consistent and high-quality water supply to residents and a genuine opportunity for future residential development. Secondly, it opens a wealth of opportunity for new industry,” he said.

“The Golden Highway and other roads in the area have recently been designated as state roads.

“The State Government are now responsible for upgrading and maintaining the roads to service the renewable energy zones.

“This provides a high-quality transport corridor for future industry to access the port and metropolitan markets.”

Denman resident Councillor Amanda Barry expressed her support for the project.

“Water is life,” she said.

“It is essential that Sandy Hollow residents have improved access to reliable quality water supply.

“Any other advantage in terms of attracting industry around this important infrastructure will be a bonus.”

The Denman to Sandy Hollow Pipeline construction project is expected provide several benefits for the communities of Muswellbrook Shire including:

Denman Water Treatment Plant upgrade to increase reliability and water security for a growing population.

Ensuring water security for Sandy Hollow residents.

Potential to avoid water restrictions in dry years.

Potential boost for new residential developments in Sandy Hollow

Potential attraction of developers and investors, injecting more spending to the local economy.