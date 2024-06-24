New pipeline a ‘game-changer’ for Tasmania

Batman bridge over the Tamar River. Image: dudlajzov/stock.adobe.com

A new underground pipeline will help improve the quality of the Tamar River, Launceston’s largest waterway.

Delivered as part of the $140.7 million Tamar Estuary River health action plan (TERHAP), the 3km pipeline will increase TasWater’s ability to manage Launceston’s combined sewage and stormwater system.

The pipeline was installed 40m underneath the Tamar (also known as Kanamaluka) riverbed, redirecting sewerage and stormwater flows to the Ti Tree Bend sewerage treatment plant. This is expected to help preserve the river for years to come.

The action plan is part of a comprehensive set of sewage infrastructure improvements due for completion in late 2024, including projects at the Margaret Street pump station, Ti Tree Bend sewage treatment plant, and St John Street sewage pump station.

TERHAP is a key initiative of the collaborative $603 million Launceston city deal, which saw funding to the tune of $49 million from the Australian Government, $42.5 million from the Tasmanian Government, $33.2 million from TasWater, and $11 million from the City of Launceston.

“I congratulate TasWater on this milestone in the ongoing delivery of this project, which will be a game changer for Launceston,” Tasmanian Minister for Infrastructure Michael Ferguson said.

“In the near future, Tasmanians will be able to gaze across the water in Launceston and know this pipeline is there, quietly doing its job to protect our waterway.

“I’m especially pleased that the principal contractor, Pipeline Drillers Group, is working alongside 18 local businesses engaged to work on this pipeline including Gradco, Poly Welding Solutions, Clennetts Hire, Paneltec, MJ Cook Agricultural Supplies, Phieffer Cranes, Tasmanian Tree Care, and Tasman Geotechnics.

“Together, they have enabled Tasmania to achieve success in this remarkable project.”

