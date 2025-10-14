New pig in the race

Image: FB Pigging

FB Pigging Solutions is a young company with a clear objective: to simplify pipeline maintenance throughout the whole project lifecycle.

Pipeline integrity management can be a hydra of contractors, sub-contractors, suppliers, and mismatched logistics. But FB Pigging Solutions is making life simple by providing comprehensive management of pigging projects, providing everything from project oversight to hands-on expertise for all pigging and pipeline integrity needs.

The company was founded by Ross Fraser and Joe Bamborough, two pipeline industry veterans with roughly 30 years of pigging, pipeline operations, engineering and project management experience between them.

“We saw a consistent challenge in the industry throughout our careers,” Fraser told The Australian Pipeliner. “You’d have one contractor delivering pumps, another handling in-line inspection tools, another doing flange management, and no one pulling it all together.

“Operators were left in the dark, with no clear single point of contact. We naturally stepped into that role, and from there the idea for FB Pigging Solutions took shape.”

From its inception, FB Pigging Solutions set out to be more than a service provider. It positioned itself as a one-stop shop, handling everything from project planning to delivery, pigging and ILI inspections, third-party verification and reporting. The company’s mantra is clear: make life easier for operators and vendors alike, without compromising on safety or quality.

FB Pigging Solutions’ capabilities span the full lifecycle of pipeline integrity. From project planning and delivery, pigging and intelligent inspection, hydrostatic testing, verification of ILI data, and ongoing maintenance, the company offers end-to-end solutions for the pipeline industry.

“We want to be known as the go-to people for pigging and testing,” Fraser said. “Whether it’s a simple cleaning campaign or a full pre-commissioning scope of work, we can deliver the whole thing or individual components as needed.”

FB Pigging Solutions’ first big break came early on. The company landed a major package of works with one of Australia’s largest pipeline infrastructure players to deliver cleaning services across a transmission pipeline running through Western Australia.

Now, FB Pigging Solutions’ sights are set even wider. The company has recently begun expanding into the mining sector, offering pressure testing and cleaning services for water pipelines. Offshore work is also on the horizon, with ambitions to bring their all-in-one model to subsea operations.

Key to FB Pigging Solutions’ success has been its strategic partnerships, which bolster its technical offering and extend its market reach. One such partnership is with UK-based IK Trax, a developer of advanced pig tracking and signalling technology. FB Pigging Solutions now acts as the Australasian distributor for IK Trax, using its advanced equipment on projects.

Fraser said there are more partnerships currently being finalised.

With some early runs on the board, an expanding footprint, and an appetite for growth, FB Pigging Solutions is scaling with purpose. The company will also attend the upcoming APGA Convention and Exhibition, where it will showcase IK Trax pig tracking equipment and connect with industry leaders keen to streamline their operations.

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.