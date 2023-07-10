New installation on show at No-Dig Down Under

New installation will be a key focus at this year’s No-Dig Down Under event, set to take place on September 13-14 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Across this event, new installation will be one of three crucial themes guiding the conference program, with many presentations covering important facets of the topic.

Learn more about a few sessions covering new installation across the conference below.

Managing an HDD pipeline within an active deep-seated landslide

On Wednesday, September 13 from 2:30pm to 3:30pm, BGC Engineering Inc. senior pipelines geohazard specialist Neil Ripley will present a case study about managing a horizontal directional drilled (HDD) pipeline within an active deep-seated landslide.

The session will discuss how a geotechnical drilling program was implemented and how the landslide is currently monitored.

Specifically, the framework discussed will provide useful information for managing pipelines in similar situations.

The role of green HDD for pipeline and power grid construction

On Wednesday, from 4:00pm to 4:30pm, Herrenknect Asia sales manager Ben Hayes will lead an engaging discussion on the role of HDD and how it is an economically viable method for installation landfall solutions in sensitive coastal areas.

Hayes will present information on sustainability the challenges of environmental factors and how HDD can provide fast and safe installations.

Breakfast Creek trunk sewer augmentation project – Brisbane

On Thursday, September 14, from 9:10am to 9:40am, Rob Carr project manager Thierry Candito will present a case study on the Breakfast Creek trunk sewer augmentation project in Brisbane, Queensland.

The Breakfast Creek Trunk Sewer has a sagged section where it passes under the Inner-City Bypass (ICB) and Airport Link on-ramp, which has an unclearable blockage and is at risk of collapse.

It consists of a 98-year-old unreinforced concrete pipe, which due to poor ground conditions, has experienced a vertical settlement in the alignment.

Candito will discuss the background on the project and the scope of works, including how a new pipeline is currently being constructed.

