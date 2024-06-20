New initiative targets drinking water usage in construction

Image: cozine/stock.adobe.com

Yarra Valley Water has launched an initiative to reduce the impact of using drinking water in construction through a new offset program.

The recycled water community assets program is providing an offset scheme for major infrastructure projects that do not have access to recycled water during construction.

The scheme enables construction organisations to balance their drinking water usage by funding new recycled water infrastructure elsewhere.

“Water plays a vital role in construction, as it’s used for dust suppression and irrigation for landscaping,” Yarra Valley Water managing director Pat McCafferty said.

“While many businesses use recycled water from nearby hydrants and fill points for construction, projects that are over 10 kilometres away from a recycled water source face challenges.

“The logistics of transporting water often outweigh the benefits of purchasing recycled water due to increased emissions and costs.

“We’re offering a way to save drinking water by partnering with large infrastructure projects to invest in recycled water assets.”

The pilot program will see a level crossing removal project provide 300m of new recycled water main to supply Barngeong Reserve, Croydon. This will offset the drinking water used during the construction phase of removing the level crossing and provide a new, ongoing supply of recycled water to irrigate local sports fields.

Recycled water is produced from the treatment of wastewater. It provides a safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to drinking water, to water gardens and green spaces, wash clothes and cars, and flush toilets.