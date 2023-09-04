New general manager for P&P Engineering Consultants

Plant and Platform Engineering Consultants has appointed Glenn Howlett as general manager, leading the charge in a new direction for the company.

With over 40 years of experience in the service sector, seven years of which have been in leadership with professional engineering and technical services, Howlett is looking forward to working with the team at P&P to create the next chapter.

“To succeed, we must constantly reinvent ourselves and look for better ways to create value for our staff and customers,” Howlett said.

“It’s an ever-changing environment, each generation brings its own unique opportunities, and P&P is perfectly placed to respond.”

In his new role, Howlett looks forward to building from a solid base and fostering innovation and fresh thinking to give a real alternative that consistently delivers value for clients.

This article featured in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.