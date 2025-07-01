New face at Austrack Equipment 

Michael Sticklen. Image: Austrack Equipment

Mick Sticklen steps into the role of business development manager at Austrack Equipment.

Mick takes over the reins from Michael O’Reilly who moves into the new role of manager marketing and communications.

Sticklen comes with the perfect pedigree having spent most of his working life in plant management and operational roles working in Tier 1 contractors including Nacap, MPC and most recently Clough.

He has worked all over Australia and completed contracts in PNG as well.

Mick brings a wealth of on-site project experience, and solid industry client, contractor and equipment manufacturer contacts at every level.

“I am delighted to be joining Austrack Equipment who have become a force in the pipeline equipment hire space,” he said.

“The reputation they have gained for being a dynamic, processive and young company on the move is a great fit for me.”

