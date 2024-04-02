New drinking water pipeline in WA

Image: ME Image/stock.adobe.com

Water Corporation is about to commence work on a $7.4 million water pipeline from Dayton to Caversham.

A new primary school in Henley Brook is among the first developments to benefit from a $36.5 million Western Australia (WA) Government investment in water and wastewater infrastructure in the City of Swan.

Delivered by Water Corporation, part of the project saw a 2.6-kilometre drinking water pipeline installed along Starflower Road and Park Street, Henley Brook.

“Water Corporation is constantly planning ahead to ensure communities like those in and around Ellenbrook benefit from secure, reliable water and wastewater services,” Water Minister Simone McGurk said.

“This financial year, $487.5 million has been allocated to metro water, wastewater and drainage projects that will support growing Perth suburbs long into the future.”

In addition to supporting housing development in Perth’s fast-growing northeast, the new pipeline had the taps flowing at Henley Brook Primary School for start of the 2024 school year.

Water Corporation has also completed an 18-kilometre wastewater pipeline from Bullsbrook to Ellenbrook and has constructed a new pump station.

The projects have diverted flows from the Bullsbrook Wastewater Treatment Plant, supporting the Bullsbrook facility’s closure.

The City of Swan is the fastest growing area in WA, and the ninth fastest growing region in Australia. Although many properties are semi-rural, the population is expected to grow by almost 80 per cent by 2051 to 310,000.

To further support population growth in the City of Swan, the WA Government is investing $8.4 million to build a 1.5km water pipeline from Dayton to Caversham. The project started in December and is expected to be completed mid-2024.

The WA Government has committed $487.5 million to metropolitan water, wastewater and drainage projects in 2023-24 budget, supporting the delivery of reliable, high-quality water, wastewater and drainage services.