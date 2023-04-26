New code of conduct to secure more gas at reasonable prices for Australians

The federal government has released for final consultation the mandatory code of conduct (Gas Code) to secure more gas at reasonable prices for Australian consumers.

Following significant consultation with gas producers and users over previous months, the Gas Code improves upon the approach to implementing reasonable pricing outlined in the December 2022 consultation paper.

The Gas Code will ensure sufficient supply of Australian gas for Australian users at reasonable prices, give producers the certainty they need to invest in supply, and ensure Australia remains a reliable trading partner by allowing LNG producers to meet their export commitments.

The release of the Gas Code consultation gives stakeholders an opportunity to provide technical feedback on the draft regulations before the Code is finalised ahead of the new financial year.

It will ensure domestic prices are reasonable by establishing a price anchor, or mechanism to drag prices down, through the combination of a price cap, which is to be set at $12/GJ and subject to a review commencing by 1 July 2025.

It will also be a process for qualifying for exemptions from the price cap on the basis of making satisfactory the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and court enforceable supply commitments, and allow small producers of gas to be exempt from the price cap if they supply only the domestic market.

In addition, it will require all participants to abide by conduct provisions that will level the negotiating playing field between users and producers to deliver a better functioning gas market.

The Gas Code will be supported by a strong enforcement regime delivered by the ACCC, with a review to be undertaken no later than two years after coming into effect, to ensure the Gas Code remains effective and fit for purpose.

The government is seeking views from gas market participants, including the merits of the approach to reasonable pricing relative to the original framework proposed in December 2022, as well as submissions from large gas providers on the supply and price commitments they would be prepared to make in the context of the proposed exemption framework.

In response to unprecedented power price rises because of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and a decade of energy policy chaos under the Liberals and Nationals, the Albanese Government took immediate action to shield Australian gas users by temporarily capping the price of gas in December 2022.

Coupled with action to cap coal costs for power generators, gas price caps under the Government’s Energy Price Relief Plan nearly halved wholesale energy prices.

The Gas Code aims to minimise the risk of supply shortfalls, deliver Australian gas at reasonable prices for Australian families and industry, and provide certainty for our valued trading partners.

However, the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) shared its concerns regarding the proposed mandatory code of conduct as it might not be enough to alleviate underlying supply issues.

APGA chief executive Steve Davies said the domestic gas infrastructure industry is strongly supportive of action to bring affordable gas supply to Australian households and industry, particularly given the expanded role it will be required to play in the short-to-medium-term to firm up the grid during coal-fired generation outages as well as when renewable generation is constrained or unavailable.

“Gas-fired generation will be vitally important to ensure the ongoing security of the National Electricity Market as coal-fired generation exits and more intermittent renewables come online,” he said.

“While more detail is required, the prioritisation of the domestic gas market is welcome.

“There remain some concerns whether reliable gas supply will be available to meet demand in the medium term.

“The federal government should make the most of this opportunity by allocating resources toward developing carbon-neutral renewable gas supply, such as hydrogen and biomethane, which will increase competition and supply while reducing emissions for end-users.”

The consultation on the draft Gas Code opens Wednesday, April 26 and will close for submissions on May 12.

For more information, please visit the consultation hub website.