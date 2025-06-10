New charity partnership supporting PNG Expo

Image: Prime Creative Media

With less than a month to go before PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) once again takes over the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby, the team is excited to announce its official charity partner for 2025.

For the first time in the event’s history, PNG Expo will be joining forces with Project Yumi to bring even greater purpose to this year’s event and help the charity make a meaningful impact where it’s needed most.

The importance of collaboration and building lasting relationships is a critical element of PNG Expo – a goal that is echoed by the event’s charity partner. Project Yumi strives to builds effective partnerships with local communities in Papua New Guinea and to enhance the quality of education and healthcare.

Through Project Yumi’s empowerment initiatives, Project Skul, Project Meri and Project Wok, the charity works to provide surplus educational materials from Australia to schools in PNG, improve women’s health in PNG, and empower Papua New Guinean youth with sustainable employment skills.

Project Yumi Founder and Director, Renee Mero, said that partnering with PNG Expo is significant in helping the charity reach a broader, more diverse audience and helping raising awareness about their cause.

“Partnering with the 2025 PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference is a vital opportunity for Project Yumi to connect with the industries that operate within the very communities we aim to support.

“By building relationships with the sector, we have the chance to create real, on-the-ground impact – redirecting valuable resources, reducing waste, and investing in education and health where it’s needed most,” Mero said. “It’s about working together to create sustainable, community-led change.”

As well as its standing as PNG Expo’s official charity partner for 2025, the Project Yumi team will contribute its expertise to the conference program, sharing insight into the significance of community engagement and empowerment in PNG.

“Over the years, Project Yumi has had the privilege of working alongside incredible organisations in the resources sector – names like OM Holdings, Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, Fortescue Future Industries and Ok Tedi Mining,” Mero said.

“These partnerships have helped us deliver life-changing educational and medical supplies to some of the most remote communities in Papua New Guinea.

“Through our involvement in the 2025 PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Expo, we’re hoping to build on these successes – connecting with more like-minded companies who are committed to sustainable development and community empowerment,” Mero said.

“Our goal is to expand our impact, reduce waste, and ensure vital resources reach the hands of those who need them most.”

With just a few weeks to go, major exhibitors are snapping up the final spots on the exhibition floor and registration is already outpacing last year’s.

It’s not too late to join us in PNG. Secure your tickets now.

