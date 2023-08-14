New Bronze Sponsor for No-Dig Down Under

Bothar Boring & Tunneling is the newest Bronze Sponsor joining No-Dig Down Under this year.

Established in Australia in 1990, Bothar Boring & Tunneling is a specialist provider of engineering solutions delivering complex subsurface essential infrastructure projects globally for the provision of clean water, effluent transfer systems and essential energy.

It provides microtunnelling solutions, traditional tunnelling (pipe jacking) up to four meters in diameter, as well as shaft construction, direct pipe installation, auger boring, horizontal directional drilling (HDD), Bothar Cranes and Bothar Built equipment.

No-Dig Down Under will take place on September 13-14 at Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, and it is the only major event for trenchless technology in Australasia and the second largest in the world.

With over 100 exhibitors and more than 1800 attendees, the event is a must-attend for anyone involved in the trenchless technology sector.

Event sponsorship is the ideal opportunity to put your brand centre stage in the year ahead.

Exclusive sponsorship packages are available to promote your corporate identity and to advertise your products and services leading up to, during, and post-event.

To hear more about becoming a sponsor, contact Event Sales Manager Tony Francis at 0422 088 350 or via email at tony.francis@primecreative.com.au.

