New at TPE: a smarter, safer way to support your pipe

24 inch DuraPlas TuffStand in action. Image: TPE

What combines the strength of steel, the efficiency of modern plastics, and the safety standards the industry demands? DuraPlas TuffStand pipe stands, now available to the Oceania market via Tremco Pipeline Equipment.

Built from super-tough nylon and high-density polyethylene for durability, TuffStand is a first-of-its-kind pipe stand that helps tackle large and small projects with strength, efficiency, and safety.

Made from a single injection mold, the DuraPlas TuffStand represents a step forward in pipeline construction technology. Its lightweight yet robust construction uses high-quality, corrosion-resistant materials to deliver a support system that’s easier to handle, reduces freight costs, and lasts far longer than traditional timber skids.

Developed using patent-pending designs, the TuffStand range provides the safety and efficiency the industry deserves:

Save time, labour, and freight costs: reduce the need to transport, move, and replace heavy timber skids. Increase safety: a stable, durable design minimises the risk of shifting or collapsing supports. Outperform timber systems: weatherproof and rot-free for consistent reliability.



Built tough in two sizes

Available in two sizes – 12 inch and 24 inch – the single-injection molded design ensures long-term reliability even under extreme conditions.

12 inch TuffStand (TS12-ST TN), weighing 12.9 kg : manufactured using high-density polyethylene for use with 2–12 inch pipe diameters, it combines a wide square base with angled sidewalls to withstand tough site conditions.

: manufactured using high-density polyethylene for use with 2–12 inch pipe diameters, it combines a wide square base with angled sidewalls to withstand tough site conditions. 24 inch TuffStand (TS24-ST BK), weighing 15.2 kg: manufactured using tough nylon resin, the maximum recommended load is 4,760 kg in the field. However, in a controlled, flat-surface testing environment the 24 inch TuffStand has been proven to support over 34,000 kg — delivering three times the load capacity of competing plastic stands.

Why choose TuffStand over traditional timber skids

While timber pipe supports have been used on pipeline construction sites for decades, they can be costly, take time to freight and set up, and pose a safety risk due to their weight and the manual handling required. The DuraPlas TuffStand is engineered to eliminate those issues.

Built for strength, not decay

Wood breaks down over time — cracking, rotting, or warping when exposed to water, sunlight, and chemicals. TuffStand, on the other hand, is made from single-molded, high-density polyethylene and super-tough nylon, materials that are corrosion-resistant and weatherproof. It maintains structural integrity and stability, even in harsh environments.

Lightweight yet heavy-duty

Timber skids are cumbersome and heavy to transport and reposition. Each 12 inch TuffStand weighs only 12.9 kg, making it easy for crews to handle and move without machinery, while still supporting impressive loads.

Enhanced safety and stability

Timber supports can splinter, shift, or collapse under uneven weight distribution. The TuffStand’s wide square base and angled sidewalls deliver superior ground contact and load distribution, reducing the risk of rolling or tipping. That means a safer, more predictable work environment for crews on the ground.

Consistent and reusable

Every TuffStand is precision-molded for uniform size and strength. Unlike wood, there’s no variability between stands, no nails or bolts to replace, and no risk of hidden weaknesses. After a job is completed, the TuffStands can be reused repeatedly with minimal wear — providing long-term value and less waste.

Lower total cost of ownership

Factoring in freight, handling, disposal and replacement, timber skids can be expensive. TuffStand’s light weight, long lifespan, and reusability make it a smarter investment that pays off across multiple projects.

Where to purchase DuraPlas TuffStand in Oceania

Tremco Pipeline Equipment is now the authorised supplier of DuraPlas TuffStand pipe stands across Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and the Pacific Islands.

For more information on TuffStand, contact Tremco Pipeline Equipment at sales@tremcopipeline.com.au