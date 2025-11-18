Network intelligence is the way forward

Picarro’s end-to-end solution is an integrated system combining data collection, geospatial context, and cloud analytics to deliver network intelligence for emissions reduction, compliance, and asset optimisation. Image: Picarro

A global leader in emissions management, Picarro is making innovations to move ahead of the game.

With a strong focus on leak detection and network intelligence, Picarro’s innovative solutions have been revolutionising the management of emissions in the natural gas industry for more than 25 years.

Its network intelligence is a transformational mindset that enables gas utilities to evolve from reactive operations to proactive, data-driven management – comprised of four key elements.

Firstly, comprehensive and frequent scanning of the entire gas infrastructure using advanced mobile leak detection AMLD technology, which enables accurate and quantitative mapping of fugitive methane emissions.

Next, geospatial contextualisation through the integration of multiple GIS data streams including below-and above-ground gas assets, buildings, weather patterns, ground conditions, and risk models; delivering a GIS-centric frame of reference.

Thirdly, it involves a machine learning-powered analytics suite that generates a unified, dynamic representation of the gas network that delivers both local insights (such as risk-prioritised leak indications and asset-level field of view coverage) and network-wide intelligence to inform strategic decisions around emissions and risk profiling, operational and capital expenditure optimisation, multiyear trend analysis, forecasting, resource planning, and regulatory reporting.

Lastly, it has native software integration with existing utility workflow and IT systems, including work asset management (WAM), resource planning tools, DIMP/PSMS programs, GIS platforms, and other systems of record.

Natural gas operators face mounting pressures from regulatory requirements, environmental mandates, and investor expectations.

Picarro can transform these challenges into opportunities by advocating a shift from traditional leak detection to holistic network intelligence.

Its AMLD platform allows operators to leave behind isolated leak detection for a more comprehensive view of network health enabling them to identify patterns, predict future risks, and optimise resource allocation.

Not only does this shift improve operational efficiency, it also strengths environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance.

The system provides its operators with numerous benefits, empowering them to derive measurable value from network intelligence.

Putting it into practice

Since adopting Picarro’s solutions in 2018, Italgas has reduced odour calls by 50 per cent and fugitive emissions by 83 per cent compared to its 2015 baseline.

These results highlight the value of integrating advanced analytics and proactive emissions management into daily operations.

Italgas’ use of network intelligence has also enhanced its ability to prioritise repairs, resulting in significant cost savings and safety improvements.

In another case, Pacific Gas and Electric’s (PG&E) adoption of Picarro’s solutions contributed to more than 40 per cent reduction in fugitive emissions.

By leveraging network intelligence, PG&E achieved its emissions reduction goals two years ahead of schedule.

This success underscores the power of integrating advanced analytics with proactive operational strategies.

The natural gas industry is at a critical juncture. Transitioning from traditional leak detection to network intelligence is no longer optional – it is essential.

Picarro’s integrated solutions offer the tools and insights necessary to navigate this transformation successfully. By embracing a mindset shift, operators can enhance safety, meet regulatory demands, and lead the way in environmental stewardship.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.