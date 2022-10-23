Network emissions quantification – if you can measure it, you can improve it

Gas utilities worldwide are using Picarro’s Advanced Leak Detection technology and analytics to efficiently identify, quantify, and report their fugitive emissions at various levels across their network, to further improve their emissions mitigation efforts.

The Picarro solution combines data analytics with a vehicle-based methane emissions data collection platform to identify and quantify emission sources such that gas utility operators can use this information to strategically address their fugitive emissions.

The vehicle mounted Picarro systems conduct multiple patrols through a natural gas infrastructure, collecting methane plume data, wind, atmospheric and GPS data and sending it to the Picarro cloud. The data is later processed by Picarro’s algorithms to detect and localise leaks and calculate methane emission rates.

Here the analytics transform the data into actionable results for several applications – from leak survey to pipeline replacement optimization to emissions reduction and more.

Large emitters, which frequently contribute disproportionately to emissions reduction goals, can be easily identified so they are remediated first as part of an informed and cost-effective emission reduction strategy. Within range, the technology’s analytics and algorithms can also quantify the flow rate based on profiles observed of that leak gas plume.

This means that gas pipeline operators can appropriately prioritise the leaks that are most concerning and that will have the most impact.

Picarro helps users generate reports from data, and in turn, identifying super emitters leads to greater methane emissions reductions.

Doug Ward, Picarro’s Director of Gas Sales & Marketing, says geolocating super emitters can help operators efficiently address their fugitive methane emissions substantially.

“Most of the leaks in the infrastructure are small. In aggregate, they don’t amount to very much of the overall fugitive emissions. What is impactful is a very small number of these super emitters,” Ward says.

“The largest 5 to 10 per cent of leaks are accountable for over 50 per cent of emissions. If you can only geolocate those super emitters efficiently, one would have a powerful new tool to enhance safety of the infrastructure while dramatically reducing fugitive emissions.”

Picarro’s newest analytics GIS-based analytics tool, the Network Assessment Viewer (NAV), that was recently rolled out in our Version 6.4 release allows gas utilities to quickly have view their networks in an array of ways displaying leak densities and emissions densities for pipeline segments, grid-level views, or network–level views.

Picarro’s Director of Gas Sales & Marketing, Doug Ward, says that when this data is combined with traditional risk (DIMP) models, such benefits are maximised, including optimised capital project prioritisation, accelerated risk reduction, emissions reduction, and reduction in odour calls.

“The solution offers a clear economic benefit when used to augment DIMP models with actual methane data.. Using methane data collected along pipelines, Picarro’s analytics estimate leak density (leaks per km or area) and measure the actual, aggregated methane emissions (flow rate) along pipe segments or areas rather than identifying individual leaks,” says Ward.

This leads to significant O&M cost savings through avoided leak repair by prioritising replacements of pipelines with high leak or emissions densities. This enhances capital expenditure efficiencies for their pipeline replacement programs.

Ward says Picarro’s optimisation in many cases enable the customer to remediate 2-3 times the leaks per mile as compared to the existing replacement strategy. Leaks are a large indicator of the integrity of the pipe and future failures.

From a capital expenditure point of view, companies can prioritise those decisions and improve the accuracy of DIMP models because there is more real-time data about the assets.

At a network level, the client can also ascertain and quantify their fugitive emissions. Our network emissions reporting supports the global Oil & Gas Methane Partnership’s (OGMP 2.0) Level 5 (gold standard level) reporting requirements. Being able to quantify emissions allows gas utilities to address their emissions and track their progress over time in meeting their fugitive emissions reduction goals. Net-zero goals achievement can be accelerated when incorporating Picarro’s ALD solution into their operations.

If you can measure it, you can improve it.

