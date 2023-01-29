Narrabri gas pipeline edges closer to construction

Santos‘ Narrabri Gas Project is one step closer to commencing following the National Native Title Tribunal’s decision to permit the construction of the pipeline.

The tribunal ruled shortly that the project could go ahead and found the public benefit of the project outweighed any environmental concerns.

However, the tribunal imposed a condition that Santos takes all necessary steps to ensure the Additional Research Program be implemented.

Santos will continue to engage constructively with the Gomeroi people and work closely with them to ensure their heritage is protected and they benefit from the project development in a range of ways, including through training and employment, and involvement in all aspects of their cultural heritage protection and management.

Santos has a strong track record of working collaboratively with First Nations peoples in Australia and internationally.

The company has a range of cultural heritage and native title agreements in place with 23 Traditional Owner Groups and six Aboriginal Land Councils around Australia.

Santos has been consulting and working with the Gomeroi people since 2012, and in formal negotiations regarding the Narrabri Gas Project since 2015.

According to Santos, Narrabri natural gas is essential to ensure Australia’s energy transition to renewables and cleaner energy technologies maintains both energy security and affordability for all Australians over the coming decades.

