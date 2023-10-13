Energy infrastructure company Nacap is continuing to make meaningful progress through its ‘Innovate’ Reconciliation Action Plan.

Integrity. Teamwork. Strive to be better.

These are the values that guide Nacap in its business and decision-making processes, as well as its communication with clients, partners and employees. And it is through these values that the company seeks to foster workplaces and projects that respect the cultural heritage of the places in which they operate.

These philosophies led to the launch of Nacap’s ‘Innovate’ Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), which aims to assist the organisation in providing authentic and achievable actions to address the inequities between First Nations peoples and other Australians.

Endorsed by Reconciliation Australia, ‘Innovate’ is a continuation in Nacap’s RAP journey following the company’s previous ‘Reflect’ RAP in 2021.

“Reconciliation Action Plans enable organisations like Nacap to take meaningful action to advance reconciliation,” Nacap President Matthew O’Connell said.

“Our overriding objective for reconciliation is to support the development of an Australian culture where we all respect, recognise and are inclusive of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, communities and their cultures.”

But how exactly does Nacap create change through meaningful engagement?

Nacap has developed cultural heritage management plans and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participation plans for each of its projects. These plans are designed to protect areas of cultural significance and promote opportunities to support First Nations peoples’ business and employment outcomes.

One example of this can be seen through its work with Brolga Cranes in Dalby, Queensland.

In 2021, the CPECC Nacap Joint Venture (CNJV) proactively sought out local First Nations businesses to support project works in Dalby.

CNJV was introduced to Brolga Cranes Director and Founder Paul Olsen, a Wakka Wakka man whose country covers a large area from northern Brisbane to Nanango and Gayndah, and across to key ceremonial area, the Bunya Mountains just north of Dalby, where the CNJV is operating.

Brolga Cranes is a 100 per cent-Indigenous-owned crane hire company, the first to achieve this status in Queensland.

Another example of meaningful engagement is Nacap’s involvement in the Northern Gas Interconnect (NGI) pipeline project in Western Australia, where it has come together with Traditional Owners through whose country the pipeline passed.

The project spanned 580km. Along the way, to ensure the appropriate protection and recognition of cultural heritage material and places Nacap worked with Southern Yamatji, Mullewa Wadjari, Wadjari Yamatji, Widi Mob, Badimia, Badimaya Baran Guda, Wutha and Darlot peoples.

Nacap’s passage through the land was recognised through a message stick offering to each group, acknowledging country and its commitment to respecting those relationships.

A continued commitment

Across NAIDOC Week and Reconciliation Week for 2023, Nacap reaffirmed its commitment to change through engagement with local communities, and the company formally launched its ‘Innovate’ RAP to acknowledge National Reconciliation Week in late-May.

Nacap also hosted a number of events at its sites and offices around the country, including a Welcome to Country from local elders, smoking ceremonies, toolbox talks, traditional dancing and culinary efforts of local Indigenous catering companies.

As part of NAIDOC Week, Nacap initiated a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony with Aunty Julie Kitto from Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Country at its Doncaster office in Victoria. The company hosted various events across the week to encourage education on all fronts.

“We acknowledge that our journey of learning does not conclude with the end of NAIDOC week, and we pledge to continue our educational efforts as a company,” O’Connell said.

“At Nacap, we recognise the significance of understanding First Nations cultures and history as a crucial aspect of our path towards reconciliation.

“We firmly believe that each employee has a role to play in the commitments outlined in our Reconciliation Action Plan and bringing them to life.”

This article featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

