Nacap’s Queensland office

The Cooper Basin Durham Downs pipeline in Queensland. Image: Nacap

As a specialist energy solutions provider, Nacap is underpinned by a commitment to delivering its valued clients safe, reliable, and robust solutions for powering communities across Australia, Papua New Guinea, and South East Asia.

Nacap has a new Queensland base of operations. The company has relocated its South Brisbane office to Eight Mile Plains to accommodate for the companies’ growth and facilitate a collaborative environment for its valued clients and partners to project excellence across Queensland and PNG.

Nacap can now be found at L1, 53 Brandl Street, Eight Mile Plains, Queensland, 4113, and reached on (07) 3029 1111.

With 40 years of major transmission pipeline construction experience, Nacap is a premier name in the energy sector. The company is a key player in Australia’s energy transition in renewables, defence, resources and major infrastructure.

