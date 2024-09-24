Nacap to deliver major green hydrogen project

Image: viks_jin/stock.adobe.com

Nacap will develop and construct a 58km green hydrogen pipeline for a planned green ammonia facility in Gove Peninsula, NT.

The company signed an agreement with Allied Green Ammonia, which is developing one of the world’s largest green hydrogen and ammonia facilities, for the 58km and 36-inch pipeline.

When operational, the pipeline and facility are expected to produce almost one million tonnes per annum of clean, sustainably produced ammonia fuel to help power the global economy and displace millions of tonnes of carbon emissions over its life.

This is expected to materially help Australia meet its net zero commitments.

“The project is a globally significant milestone for the Australian hydrogen and ammonia industry which will provide sustainable clean e-fuels for valued partners,” a Nacap spokesperson said.

The project is well-advanced, having been developed together with several of the world’s leading engineering and technology firms. A final investment decision is expected within the year.

“This significant project is a key milestone in advancing the global hydrogen and ammonia industry, furthering our commitment to sustainable, clean energy solutions,” an Allied Green Ammonia spokesperson said.

“Nacap’s expertise will help us deliver a state-of-the-art pipeline, supporting the transition to green e-fuels for our valued partners.

“We look forward to working with Nacap to make this a reality.”