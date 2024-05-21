Nacap, from strength to strength, an energy infrastructure leader

Nacap delivers complete program of gathering network infrastructure with expertise including access tracks, civil well sites, gas and water pipeline gathering networks in Australia and PNG. Image: Nacap

Nacap has long been at the forefront of the pipeline industry for many decades. Today, it is recognised as a versatile energy infrastructure contractor, encompassing a wide range of projects ranging from complex transmission pipelines to wind farms and infrastructure in defence, water and mining across Australia, Papua New Guinea, and South East Asia.

Nacap President Matthew O’Connell emphasised the company’s remarkable legacy and steadfast dedication.

“As a specialist energy solutions provider, Nacap is underpinned by a commitment to delivering our clients safe, reliable and robust solutions for powering communities,” he said.

“Our team is renowned as much for our capacity to form professional, mutually beneficial long-term partnerships as we are for our values: integrity, teamwork, and striving to be better.”

The company’s expertise spans the oil and gas, power transmission, renewable energy, defence, mining, and water sectors, encompassing everything from pioneering power generation solutions to major pipelines and networks.

The company also provides civil construction for complex infrastructure projects.

Nacap stands as a respected energy contractor within the Australian, Papua New Guinea and South East Asian pipeline industry, catering to major asset owners and prominent multinational organisations in sectors like liquified natural gas, oil, gas, water, and mining.

The company’s commitment to innovation, safety, and excellence paves the way for a promising future.

And as the team looks ahead, Nacap is unwavering in its dedication to investing in the energy transition, with a vision to build a better, more sustainable future for all.

O’Connell reaffirmed Nacap’s commitment to investing in new innovations and technology:

“We continuously refine and enhance our resource strategies to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety,” he said. “Our aim is to efficiently and reliably deliver resources while contributing to the global transition towards sustainable energy for a better future.”

Nacap respects cultural heritages and works cooperatively with landowners to deliver successful outcomes for projects.

“Social license is integral to every facet of our operations,” O’Connell said.

“Our deep-rooted commitment to respecting both people and the land is evident in our longstanding support for First Nations Australian participation and reconciliation.

“Our genuine concern for the welfare of our communities, and our proactive approach to pioneering tomorrow’s energy infrastructure today.”

O’Connell said he has always taken an immense pride in the Nacap team who bring the company’s values to life, and who are the backbone of its success.

