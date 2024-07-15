Nacap: A champion in diversity

Noelle Du (left) and Orla Gallagher (right). Image: Nacap

In an industry historically dominated by men, Nacap is breaking ground by championing gender diversity and inclusion.

The Australian Pipeliner sat down with women in different roles at Nacap to learn more about their work within the civil construction contractor.

From key leadership roles to project managers, engineers, finance to human resources (HR) leaders, women at Nacap are redefining what it means to be a part of the pipeline industry.

The company’s commitment to inclusivity is setting standards for the industry and showcasing how diversity can lead to more dynamic and successful project outcomes.

Orla Gallagher, Rhonda Wilkes, Danielle Taylor, Noelle Du and Jasmine Fassoulis are all in different roles at Nacap and are at different points in their careers.

Fassoulis, an Undergraduate Engineer, has worked at the company for two years and is currently also completing a double degree in Mechanical Engineering and Science (Chemistry) while also working.

“I’ve been out to different sites and just kind of tested the waters to see what all the different projects are about, from the tendering stage right to project selection.”

For her role, she works with a lot of different technical software, which is providing a good learning experience.

“Ongoing skills are being developed, because as undergraduates, we come in not really knowing a lot, so we’re building all the core skills,” she said.

Gallagher, who has also worked for Nacap for more than two years, is a Project Manager and is currently working on a project in Darwin.

She first started her career in Ireland as an engineer working in the civil industry in areas such as tunnelling, road and bridge construction. It was 10 years ago when an opportunity came to Gallagher’s attention to work in Australia on a pipeline.

“I didn’t even know what a pipeline was, so I came across for 18 months as a bit of an adventure,” Gallagher said.

“I progressed with a career in pipeline construction and which then progressed into project management.”

Meanwhile, Wilkes has worked for Nacap for 13 years as HR Logistics – Projects, where she manages the onboarding and HR logistics for projects.

“When I first got the job with Nacap, I actually didn’t know what fly-in fly-out (FIFO) was,” Wilkes said.

Taylor, who leads the proposal team in Nacap, has been in working for Nacap for more than nine years.

“Much like tendering, I fell into pipeline construction, and through my time at Nacap I’ve found my passion for winning work,” she said.

“Within Nacap I’ve had such great mentorship opportunities and been able to grow over my career and encouraged to contribute my ideas and share in the success of the business.”

Du works for the finance team at Nacap, supporting contracts and project finance.

“In my role as the Project Controller, I get to travel to project sites and collaborate with an incredible mix of people, gathering insights from top managers to on-site leaders, ensuring our projects stay financially fit,” Du said.

While Fassoulis, Gallagher, Taylor, Du and Wilkes are each at different stages in their respective careers, they are all adamant that the industry is championing diversity.

“In the past five years, we’ve done a lot of work in that space,” Wilkes said.

“It’s great to see because I think that the industry was missing out on some really good talent.”

Gallagher agreed, noting the diverse environment at Nacap.

“I came here 13 years ago to work on a project that was very much multicultural, and everyone embraced me,” Gallagher said.

“It’s something you see within Nacap all the time now.

“When you walk into the office, it’s a very diverse team which is good to see, and it makes people comfortable knowing they’re coming into an organisation and a business that is welcoming.”

As a newer entrant into the industry, Fassoulis said it can be intimidating but the welcoming environment at Nacap is a testament to change.

“You go to class and you’re one of two females, while there are many more males and I was expecting to see a very similar thing when I entered the workforce,” she said.

“While there are still those disparities, it is much more welcoming, and we are doing a lot to have more culturally diverse people as well as more women involved.”

Across each of their roles, Wilkes, Gallagher, Taylor, Du and Fassoulis have all reached significant achievements – from proposals management, project management, to finance, to completion, to research contributions.

One example of this is Wilkes’ work on the Gathering Program over the last five years in Dalby, Queensland.

“I’ve been able to see that all the way through,” Wilkes said.

“We’re nearly there with a maybe a month away from finishing and it’s just been a fantastic crew that have become family.”

For Gallagher, the delivery of the Northern Goldfields Interconnect (NGI) project proved to be a highlight.

“Nacap gave me that opportunity as a female, because not many females get the opportunity to stand up and take on those roles on these big, large-scale projects,” Gallagher said.

“It definitely was the greatest achievement, so far for me.”

Meanwhile, Fassoulis presented a research paper at the 2023 Australian Pipeline and Gas Association Convention with her Supervisor Jason Amiri.

“It was really rewarding doing all the bulk of the research myself under his guidance,” she said.

“I found it to be a fantastic experience.”

In terms of advice for any young woman looking to enter the pipeline industry, all agreed – it’s important to give it a go.

“Something that I’ve learned over the years is that some women believe that they need to be really tough, but what they really need to do is keep their femininity,” Wilkes said.

“That’s who they are, and you should be true to yourself.”

Gallagher said that support is always there if needed and to never be afraid to reach out or ask questions from mentors.

“The important thing is to support each other and don’t be afraid to speak up if you feel challenged or overwhelmed with anything,” she said.

“Because even being a female, out on a project, the guys genuinely care and it doesn’t matter who you are, male or female, what ethnic background or race, people care.”

Fassoulis agreed and said fear shouldn’t stop anyone from taking the leap into the industry.

“Even though it might feel a bit daunting, or a bit nerve wracking, it is a great community, and everyone does really want to hear what you have to say,” she said.

“Because you do have a voice and you deserve to be here.”

For more information, visit the Nacap website.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.