Mt Beauty to build temporary water pipeline

North East Water is to install and test a temporary emergency raw water pipeline system in Mt Beauty, Victoria.

The pipeline is a necessary contingency should the town’s existing raw water line fail over the summer months.

Managing Director Jo Murdoch said given the recent and ongoing wet weather there is increased possibility of landslips damaging this crucial component of the area’s infrastructure.

“We’ve already had one recent slip near the current raw water line, which luckily was not impacted,” she said.

“That’s why it’s extremely important that we have a contingency in place to provide the town with water in the event of a failure, particularly in summer when demand is high. This temporary system will involve a diesel-powered pump and suction hose set-up at the end of the tailrace.”

An above ground pipeline will also be laid out from the tailrace to Embankment Drive and over to the Kiewa Valley Highway. It will then connect to the existing raw water pipeline which feeds the water treatment plant. Once tested, the pump and most of the pipeline will be removed and stored locally where it can be reinstalled quickly if the need arises.

Murdoch assured her community that the pump and pipework are a temporary and emergency only solution.

“A decision on the location of a new permanent raw water pipeline is yet to be made,” she said.

“We are currently undertaking an independent project assurance review of the locations shortlisted by the Community and Key Stakeholder Reference Group.”