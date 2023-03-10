‘I was humbled to meet so many women’ – MP tours Iplex on International Women’s Day

Shadow Minister for Water and the Construction of Dams, Shadow Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, and State Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington MP visited Iplex Pipelines’s site on Brisbane north on 8 March 2023.

Frecklington’s visit, which occurred on International Women’s Day, was led by Iplex’s leading manufacturer of pipeline solutions’ national sustainability manager Elaina Lobendahm.

“I was humbled to meet so many women in the Iplex team which was fitting for International Women’s Day, and a shout out to the wonderful Elaina, their national sustainability manager who helped show me around,” said Frecklington.

She welcomed the company’s ongoing involvement in providing communities with clean water, mentioning it had recently been “involved with stage one of the Haughton Pipeline project in Townsville”.

“Iplex are focused on the challenges of providing long term water security in Queensland,” added Frecklington.

Established in 1938, Iplex Pipelines specialises in project delivery and working with customers on major pipeline infrastructure projects from design concept through to installation.

The leading manufacturer of pipeline solutions reciprocated Frecklington’s enthusiasm following her visit onsite.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Deb Frecklington MP, Shadow Minister for Water and the Construction of Dams, Shadow Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, and State Member for Nanango to our Strathpine site yesterday,” said the Iplex Pipelines team.

