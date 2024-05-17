Mount Morgan pipeline one-third complete

Image: Dusan Kostic/stock.adobe.com

The Mount Morgan Pipeline has reached an important milestone, with pipe laying now one-third complete and designs for new pump stations and reservoirs almost finished.

“It is great to see this project moving ahead and to know that each and every day we are getting another step closer to its completion,” Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Tony Williams said.

“This project is a game-changer for Mount Morgan and the local community. We know that we simply don’t have the catchment size and rainfall to provide that vital water security the town needs over the long-term.

“The Mount Morgan Pipeline provides a permanent solution that will allow the town to grow and share in the jobs and economic opportunities we are pursuing as a region.”

Contractor Haslin has completed more than 10km of pipe-laying along three sections of the route, including Johnson/Boongary Road in Gracemere and Kabra Road and Four Mile Road in Kabra.

Haslin is also finalising designs for the new pump stations, reservoirs and upgrades to the Razorback Road which will be complete in the coming months.

The 28km high-pressure water pipeline will link Gracemere with Mount Morgan and provide a long-term sustainable water solution to the town.

The pipeline strengthens water security in Mount Morgan, on the back of three years of Level 6 water restrictions.

The project will support 50 local jobs with local contractors used for a range of works and services across the project.

The Mount Morgan Water Pipeline project includes:

The 28km pipeline from Gracemere to Mount Morgan.

Upgrade of the Old Capricorn Highway pump station.

A new reservoir and new pump station in Gracemere.

A new pump station and small reservoir at Moonmera, halfway along the route.

Upgrade and widening of a section of Razorback Road.

The project is expected to be completed in September 2025, weather permitting.

The $88.2 million project, which is jointly funded by the Australian Government, through the National Water Grid Fund and the Queensland Government with Rockhampton Regional Council, began construction in January 2024 following three years of sustained drought across the Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam catchment.

“It’s great to see Council getting on with this important water security project for Mount Morgan. The Miles Government is proud to provide $40.4 million funding to see it delivered,” Minister for Water Glenn Butcher said.

“I’ve said to Mayor Tony Williams, just like I’ve said to every Queensland Mayor – this is a government that works with our Councils to deliver the water infrastructure our communities need. The Mount Morgan Pipeline is further proof of this commitment.

“Water security means jobs, liveability, investment and population growth. It’s so important we work with our Councils like Rocky to get water security right. And we’re a government that’s doing just that.”