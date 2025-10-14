More than meets the eye

Flexwell in action on an LNG project. Image: Elaflex

Whether it’s natural gas, LNG, LPG or hydrogen, Elaflex has a broad scope in the fluid transfer sector that few other companies can match.

Even if you don’t know the name Elaflex, chances are you’ve seen its products in action.

“Go to a petrol station anywhere in Australia and you will be holding the Elaflex ZVA nozzle in your hand while fuelling your vehicle,” Elaflex Pacific Sales Manager Mario Iglic told The Australian Pipeliner.

But Elaflex’s reach extends far beyond everyday nozzles. Over its century‑long evolution, the company has developed into a global powerhouse in fluid transfer and handling, playing a critical role in large‑scale LNG, gas, nuclear and hydrogen infrastructure. Through strategic growth and acquisitions, it now supplies an extensive product suite to the pipeline industry, spanning specialised pipes, expansion joints, penetration seals, and much more.

When it comes to LNG, Elaflex backs the industry with Brugg Flexwell Offshore Pipe. This eight inch, double-walled pipe enables the dynamic transfer of cold fluid between offshore rigs and floating LNG facilities.

Thanks to its flexible construction, the pipe is easily deployed and can be reeled back in once transfer is completed. This eliminates the need for fixed pipeline infrastructure, reducing cost, manpower and time.

Fluid is transported through the inner pipe, and the annulus between the outer and the inner pipe is vacuum-insulated. This means that the transfer of environmental heat to the fluid is reduced, similar to a thermos flask.

It is also an important safety consideration that the fluid is contained in two pipes. In the unlikely scenario that leakage occurs in the inner pipe, the outer containment pipe prevents spillage into the environment.

Flexwell Safety Pipe is another key offering from Elaflex. This flexible, double-walled pipe system is designed for the underground transport of flammable, water-hazardous fluids. It can be used as a suction or positive pressure supply pipe, and thanks to its unique construction, can be permanently monitored by means of leak detectors that are also supplied by Elaflex and SGB Leak Detection, part of the Elaflex Group.

Flexwell Safety Pipe can be laid directly into the trench in one piece either overground in a trace or inside of buildings. The unique corrugated pipe design ensures excellent flexibility, allowing it to be bent through tight radii. The intelligent design also allows the pipe to be cut to required length on site, or laid endlessly depending on a project’s requirements.

Expansion joints are another pillar of Elaflex’s offering. These components ensure safe and stable connections between pipelines and infrastructure, such as treatment plants or power facilities, by absorbing axial movement that could otherwise cause damage. Elaflex stocks expansion joints up to three metres in length, with larger sizes available through its partner company Ditec.

Ditec’s approach to manufacturing is rigorous and precise. Its expansion joints aren’t produced en masse from a production line but are each handmade, allowing the company to alter its standard models to suit custom orders and deliver premium quality.

“Ditec is one of the very few manufactures in the world that can make expansion joints for round, rectangular, oval, or other designs, for high pressure applications up to DN5000,” Iglic said.

“Ditec has supplied expansion joints to water and energy projects all over the world – even in nuclear facilities, and that’s a very difficult certification to get.”

It’s precisely this marriage of artisanal craftsmanship, rigorous engineering and far‑reaching global capability that has cemented Elaflex’s place in the pipeline industry.

In Iglic’s words: “You can be sure that when you’re going to Elaflex, you’re dealing with high quality and reliable equipment.”

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.