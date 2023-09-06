Monarto pipeline work reaches milestone

More than half of the 7000m of new water main is now in the ground across Monarto Safari Park.

The work, which first commenced in July, is part of SA Water’s upgrades to improve the water network across the Murraylands.

Crews have been working through sections of Monarto Safari Park to lay new pipes to duplicate four existing mains, which has reached the task of installing a section of pipe underneath the Melbourne to Adelaide rail corridor.

SA Water senior manager of capital delivery Peter Seltsikas said that horizontal directional drilling (HDD) equipment will be used to bore beneath the track.

“Our crews have been operating a horizontal directional drill to bore a 60-metre-long tunnel under the track for the pipe to be pulled through via a trench on the other side at the fringes of Monarto Safari Park, where they’re currently wrapping up the final section within the park,” Seltsikas said.

“Rather than lay PVC pipes like we’re using elsewhere for the project, we’re using high-density poly pipes, due to their increased flexibility to withstand ground movement and their ability to be welded together and pulled through the tunnel.”

“This is particularly beneficial given the greater potential impact a leak on this section of pipe may have, given the importance of the rail infrastructure. To provide more protection, we will encase it in a slightly larger pipe to help prevent any damage to the track in the event of a leak.”

The Monarto project also includes an upgrade to SA Water’s pump station in White Hill to support the increased flow of water.

The works follow a series of recent upgrades within South Australia including at Alford and Port Vincent.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.