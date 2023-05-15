Minimise downtime with ONIS Quick Piping equipment

In the world of oil and gas, downtime can be costly, and safety is a top priority. That’s why Tremco Pipeline Equipment has partnered with ONIS to supply innovative, safe solutions for quick pipe opening operations to the Australian market.

From positive isolation to filter replacement, ONIS devices are suitable for many maintenance operations in a wide range of applications.

The Quick Action Line Blind (QLB) is one such solution, replacing conventional spectacle blind (also known as spade) flanges to provide a safer, faster, and more efficient method for pipeline blinding. Conventional methods can take up to several hours to be installed, making the procedure time-consuming and costly. With the QLB, operators can blind up to a 52 inch line in less than 10 minutes without the need of any tools. This reduces downtime by 95 per cent, and significantly improves process uptime and operators’ safety. ONIS’ QLB design also guarantees a tight seal, reducing the risk of fugitive emissions compared to the installation of conventional blinds where tightness depends on operators’ skills.

In addition to the QLB, ONIS has designed other products based on the same quick opening concept, such as the D3B, S3B and QFC. The D3B (double-block-bleed-and-blind) and the S3B (single-block-bleed-and-blind) provide a complete positive isolation in a single device suitable for congested areas and critical applications. The D3B and S3B designs reduce the distance between the valves and the blanking plate, minimising dead volumes and fugitive emissions, which decreases environmental impact and wasted product cost treatment. Equipped with an interlock system between the valve and blanking plate, D3B and S3B improve the safety level of piping operations by reducing the chance of human error and the risk of opening a pipe under pressure.

The QFC (quick filter changer) allows one operator to change a conical filter in seconds. It ensures a high level of performance, including optimal filtration and flow, while preserving the integrity of downstream equipment such as pumps or compressors.

By providing innovative solutions for pipe opening operations, ONIS is making a significant impact on maintenance operations. As the world continues to demand cleaner energy, companies like ONIS are leading the way by focusing on reducing downtime, increasing process uptime and minimising fugitive emissions.

ONIS equipment application and uses

ONIS solutions are used in Australia and suitable for various upstream and downstream oil and gas applications, such as:

Offshore/onshore platforms and FPSOs in order to protect pumps, compression stations and tank storage

Gas transportation assets such as scraping stations, storage stations and metering stations

Steam cracker units and fertilizer plants, plus more.

In addition, as the world moves towards a hydrogen-based economy, ONIS is at the forefront of this shift based on its 40 years of experience with hydrogen lines, providing quick mechanical devices that can improve safety, efficiency and reduce fugitive emissions on any process using, transporting or producing H2.

ONIS is available in Australia through its agent Tremco Pipeline Equipment. To learn more about how ONIS can help you to improve your maintenance operations, contact Brett Trembath at sales@tremcopipeline.com.au or call 07 3344 1066.

