Milestone for Moomba to Sydney pipeline

APA Group has reached a key milestone in its Moomba to Sydney Ethane Pipeline conversion project, with the New South Wales Government granting approval for natural gas transportation through the repurposed asset.

The pipeline, originally designed to carry ethane, is being converted to enable the flow of natural gas — a move that aligns with APA’s broader strategy to bolster energy infrastructure across Australia’s east coast. With government approval now in place, natural gas is expected to begin flowing through the pipeline later this year.

This development marks a significant step forward in efforts to strengthen energy supply and reliability, particularly as demand for gas continues across the eastern seaboard. The repurposed pipeline will form a critical part of the east coast gas network, helping to support households, businesses and industries by improving access to domestic gas.

APA Group says the project reflects its commitment to adapting existing infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of Australia’s energy system. By repurposing existing assets rather than building new ones from the ground up, the company is aiming to deliver energy solutions in a more efficient and sustainable manner.

Once operational, the pipeline will enhance connectivity between gas production facilities in South Australia and major centres in New South Wales, playing a key role in maintaining energy security across the region.

