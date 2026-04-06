Meeting the demand of Australia’s growing pipeline projects

Vermeer Australia’s D550 HDD maxi rig. Image: Vermeer Australia

The D550 HDD maxi rig is built to handle Australia’s toughest pipeline jobs.

As Australia expands its transmission pipeline network, the equipment used to deliver these large and complex projects must keep pace. Longer bores, environmentally sensitive alignments and stricter sustainability requirements are now common challenges across gas and energy infrastructure work. Vermeer has responded to these needs with the D550 Horizontal Directional Drill, a new generation maxi rig designed to support large scale pipeline installations with improved power, efficiency and control.

The world is facing increased pressure on gas supply and Australia is no exception. This has accelerated the push for upgrades to existing networks and the construction of new long distance corridors. Many of these projects require excavation across significant distances, which traditionally results in substantial disturbance to the surrounding environment. HDD is an increasingly preferred method for these installations and the D550 has been developed to provide a more sustainable and productive solution. With 100,000 foot pounds of torque, a 10.2 centimetre fluid course through the head shaft and mud swivel that allows up to 1000 gallons per minute of drilling fluid at low pressure, the D550 leads the 550,000 pound drill class. It offers steady, ultra slow rotational control for hard rock and higher rotation speeds for clay conditions, giving contractors a versatile tool for complex geotechnical environments.

The D550 brings microtunnelling like consistency to large diameter HDD work. Crews can install gas and oil pipelines, water infrastructure and high voltage electrical lines over long distances with improved efficiency and reduced surface disruption. Its hydraulic circuit delivers peak torque at high rotational speeds while maintaining low system pressure, helping extend component life and reducing maintenance related interruptions. With a sound power level of only 111 dB(A), the machine operates quietly enough to comply with urban noise requirements, reducing the need for additional barriers on residential or city-based sites.

Operationally, the D550 offers three auto drilling modes that help maintain consistent rotation, thrust and speed. Its onboard telematics system provides access to diagnostics and performance information for operators and service technicians. The drill also features ultra slow speed thrust control technology that allows precise regulation of weight on bit, supporting optimal cutting action and improved tooling life during long bores. As large transmission pipeline projects continue to grow across Australia, contractors require equipment that allows them to deliver projects efficiently while minimising environmental disturbance. The D550 provides this balance through a combination of power, control and sustainability focused design.

For more information, visit the website.