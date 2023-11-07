Meet Ziad Bushnaq, Business Development Manager Water – Utilities at Downer

In the People on the Move column, The Australian Pipeliner is tracking new appointments in Australia, New Zealand, Papuan New Guinea and the Pacific’s pipeline sector.

Ziad Bushnaq recently became Business Development Manager Water – Utilities at Downer, the leading provider of integrated services across Australia and New Zealand with a strong focus on relationship with community and customers.

“At Downer, we believe that relationships create success. That’s why we are focussed on working collaboratively with the water industry to safely deliver long-term services that benefit our customers and community for many years to come,” said Bushnaq.

He has more than 15 years experience in the water industry and in water/wastewater infrastructure projects.

“In my new role with Downer as Business Development Manager Water – Utilities, I will be working within the Strategy and Growth division to support the growth of the water portfolio across Australia and maintaining the great relationship that Downer has with our customers, delivery partners and the wider community.”