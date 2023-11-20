Meet this year’s board

As tradition goes, the annual general meeting at the APGA Convention and Exhibition was held on the last day, with members voting for who they want to lead the industry.

APGA is the peak body representing Australasia’s pipeline infrastructure. While many members have a focus on gas transmission, many are active in all aspects of the industry including transportation of other products, such as oil, water and slurry.

Its members include constructors, owners, operators, advisers, engineering companies and suppliers of pipeline products and services.

The Board of Directors has a prime responsibility for formulating policy and for managing APGA.

In accordance with the APGA Constitution, Directors on the Board are elected for a two-year term. The term of the President is two years, and the positions of Vice President and Treasurer are each held for one year. The day-to-day operations of the association are the responsibility of the Secretariat.

The APGA Board has welcomed four new members this year, with John Stuart-Robertson being elected as the next President.

Outgoing President Donna McDowall finished her term, and now taking the role of a board member.

New to the board this year is James Smith, Sales Manager for PAC, Matt Nash, Sales Manager for PAC, and Scott Pearce, CEO of CNC Project Management.

Kevin Lester, Leon Richards, Liz Brierley, Sean Ward, and Clayton Warner will remain as ongoing board members.

This article featured in the November edition of The Australian Pipeliner.