Meet the global experts Tremco Pipeline Equipment is bringing to APGA 2025

Tremco Pipeline Equipment is bringing a strong line-up of international supplier representatives to Brisbane for the 2025 APGA Convention and Exhibition.

Hosted on Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s Exhibition Stands 8, 9 and 10, attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with global specialists with decades of product development, project experience, and field knowledge.

Read on to get to know TPE’s international guests, and start thinking about the questions you’d like to ask them when you meet in Brisbane.

David Henry – Girard Industries

Recognised internationally for his expertise in pigging solutions, David Henry of Girard Industries will be at the APGA Convention to share insights into progressive pigging technologies and tailored approaches to pipeline cleaning and maintenance.

For Henry, one of the most rewarding aspects of events like APGA is the chance to showcase just how far pigging has come in terms of awareness and recognition. “I get a lot less laughs now when I tell people we manufacture pigs,” he says. “Pigging has always played a critical role in the safety, sustainability and performance of pipelines, so it’s great to be able to discuss its applications across so many different industries. Every show I attend, I discover new uses and opportunities for our products.”

This year marks Henry’s first return to APGA since the Covid era, and he’s looking forward to reconnecting with the Australian pipeline community. “It’s a long haul, but I’ve always found it rewarding in the support of Tremco, and APGA certainly knows how to throw a party! I’ve never been disappointed in the sites and activities that surround the event.”

Doug Sahm – ZEVAC

An industry leader in emissions management, ZEVAC’s Professional Engineer and Chief Technology Officer Doug Sahm returns to APGA to highlight best practices for closed vent compression and demonstrate how portable compression equipment can assist operators in reducing venting and meeting tightening environmental standards.

“In past years, we’ve highlighted our mobile equipment that allows crews to carry out maintenance without venting or flaring,” he explains. “This year, I’m looking forward to talking with attendees about our automated equipment that can permanently solve emissions issues like compressor leakage and blowdowns in stations.”

This will be Sahm’s second APGA Convention in person, though ZEVAC has long been represented at the event by Tremco Pipeline Equipment. For Sahm, Brisbane offers both familiarity and fond memories. “I always enjoy Brisbane, and although it has changed a lot since I lived there in my youth, it always feels familiar and fun. Tremco Pipeline Equipment is a great host and the fancy dress night never disappoints.”

Gustavo Garza Jr – CRC Evans

Representing CRC Evans, Gustavo Garza Jr brings extensive expertise in advanced mechanized pipeline welding and coating systems. With a career spanning international projects and a wide range of product and service offerings, Garza offers attendees practical insights into automatic welding technology and the real-world challenges faced in the field and midstream industry.

At this year’s Convention, Garza is particularly interested in engaging with operators and contractors to better understand their priorities when it comes to mechanization. “Safety, production, and quality are always top of mind,” he explains. “I look forward to discussing how we can align technology with the needs of those in the field to deliver reliable and efficient solutions.”

While Garza has participated in pipeline events worldwide, this marks both his first APGA Convention and his first visit to Australia. “I’m excited not only to connect with the Australian pipeline community but also to experience the history that Brisbane has to offer,” he says.

Ian Gilmore – CRC Evans

CRC Evans Technical Director, Ian Gilmore – an experienced welding engineer – will also be joining Garza. Ian brings extensive onshore and offshore experience, having worked directly in some of the most challenging pipeline environments around the world. Widely respected across the industry, he has led more than 15 major pipeline procedure development and welder training programs, contributing significantly to both operational execution and technical innovation.

At this year’s Convention, Gilmore is eager to discuss the critical role that welding automation and procedural optimisation will play in the future of pipeline construction. “CRC Evans has exciting innovations in both equipment and process design that are helping reduce costs, improve quality, and increase safety across the industry,” he explains.

Although this will be his first APGA Convention, Gilmore is no stranger to working alongside Australians. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with Australian colleagues in the past, and they’ve always been incredibly welcoming and great to collaborate with,” he says. “I’m really looking forward to engaging with the APGA community and sharing ideas that move the industry forward.”

Technical program contribution

Beyond the exhibition floor, ZEVAC will contribute to the technical program with a presentation on Closed Vent Compression Systems. The session will cover how emissions can be managed more effectively during pigging, maintenance, and repair operations, and how portable compression technology is already being deployed to meet growing regulatory and environmental expectations.

For operators seeking to stay ahead of emissions targets while maintaining operational flexibility, this presentation will deliver timely and practical insights.

Supporting industry engagement

Returning as an event Host Sponsor, TPE will co-sponsor several key social events, including the Exhibition Opening, Fancy Dress Dinner, and Gala Dinner, in addition to the always popular exhibition massage booth.

Access to global knowledge

Throughout the APGA Convention and Exhibition, the TPE team will be available to demonstrate equipment, discuss tailored solutions, and engage with new and long-standing customers. With technical expertise drawn from international partners and a strong focus on practical outcomes, TPE aims to ensure delegates leave Brisbane with valuable connections and actionable knowledge for their projects.

Visit Tremco Pipeline Equipment at Stands 8, 9 & 10 to connect with all international guests and explore technical solutions first-hand.

For more information, contact Tremco Pipeline Equipment at sales@tremcopipeline.com.au

