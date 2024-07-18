Meet the $25m pipeline combatting unreliable winter rains

Image: grigory bruev/stock.adobe.com

Water Corporation’s $25 million pipeline, connecting the WA town of Denmark to a vast water supply network, has come online for the winter.

Built in 2021, the 43km water pipeline connects Denmark to the lower great southern towns water supply scheme, which means that the town is no longer solely reliant on water from the Quickup Dam.

Instead, the town can now receive groundwater from Albany in winter, reducing demand for surface water and allowing the dam to be replenished by winter rains.

While the pipeline has been used to supplement water supply in recent months, it will, for the first time, provide most of the town’s drinking water.

The WA town has faced declining and unreliable rainfall in previous years, particularly in winter.

The groundwater supply will give the Quickup Dam time to replenish through winter, with the dam expected to be used from mid-September.

“Depending on rainfall in coming months, it’s likely Quickup Dam will be brought online in September, which is when demand begins to increase after winter,” Water Corporation great southern manager Adrian Stewart said.

“The pipeline was designed to help meet demand during winter when we use less water, and for the higher capacity Quickup Dam to be used at other times, including during summer.

“While the pipeline is incredibly important in providing the flexibility to manage supply challenges, it doesn’t mean we can be complacent when it comes to being waterwise – especially if the winter rains don’t come.”

Stewart said there may be a visual and taste change in the water, owing to the switch from rainwater to groundwater.

“There can be aesthetic differences between water sources, but water is perfectly safe and meets all standards under the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines,” he said.

