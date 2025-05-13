Meet STATS Group’s new global sales director

Vikas Shangari (L) and Stephen Rawlinson (R). Image: STATS Group

Pipeline technology specialist STATS Group has appointed Vikas Shangari as global sales director after an extensive global recruitment process.

Shangari will lead STATS’ global sales strategy across all of the group’s nine international locations, spanning the Middle East, North America, APAC, the UK, and Europe.

He joined STATS in 2011 as country manager in Qatar and over the past 14 years has played a pivotal role in growing STATS’ reputation and geographic footprint in the Middle East.

STATS group chief executive officer, Stephen Rawlinson, said: “Vikas is synonymous with proven sales success, starting out more than a decade ago at STATS in Qatar, where he helped build a fledging project-specific business into the multi-faceted and productive business it is today.

“With his passion for STATS, Vikas is well placed to lead our global sales function and to utilise his proven leadership qualities to develop growth in new regions.

“In this global role, Vikas will prioritise the development and implementation of a global sales training programme, our customer feedback metrics and strategy, and work with the regions to develop and augment their sales teams resources and strategies.”

Vikas Shangari added: “When I joined STATS in 2011, we were still in the process of establishing a legal entity and a permanent base in Doha and I pledged to play my part in growing the STATS brand internationally.

“My greatest motivation is that STATS solutions have a positive and measurable impact on the key performance indicators of major clients in enhancing their safety, operational, economic and environmental performance.

“Every isolation project delivered by STATS provides a significant return on investment with a great value proposition. Our technology provides the highest level of safety in temporary isolations and is well suited to reduce or avoid venting and flaring as well as reduce system or plant downtime, often avoiding a full system shutdown.

“STATS is now firmly established as the leading provider of cutting edge pipeline isolation solutions and patented specialist tools across the Middle East, as well as all the international regions in which we operate, and I look forward to further cementing and strengthening our relationships with leading operators and contractors.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.