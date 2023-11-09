Meet Soheil Taherian, General Manager Engineering East at Verbrec

In the People on the Move column, The Australian Pipeliner is tracking new appointments in Australia, New Zealand, Papuan New Guinea and the Pacific’s pipeline sector.

Soheil Taherian was recently appointed as General Manager Engineering East at Verbrec, where he will lead the company’s engineering services team in eastern and northern Australia, Papua New Guinea, and parts of the Pacific.

Soheil has over 19 years of experience in petrochemical, oil and gas, and water infrastructure design, construction, and integrity management.

“In this new role, I’m excited to lead projects that bring fresh ideas to our engineering services,” Soheil said.

“I can’t wait to work with our great team to deliver innovative solutions for our clients.

“I’m also looking forward to growing our services by building strong relationships with clients and exploring new opportunities to expand.”

Verbrec is a leading engineering, asset management, infrastructure, and training services provider.

By combining its industry knowledge with a deep understanding of its clients’ priorities, Verbrec supports them in achieving their unique goals.