Meet Shane Tynan, General Manager at Saunders Piping Solutions

Following the acquisition of Piping Solutions by Saunders International in late 2023, Shane Tynan is the newly appointed General Manager of Saunders Piping Solutions.

In this role, Tynan leads the overall Saunders Piping Solutions business and operations.

“I consider myself fortunate to have a fantastic team, loyal clients and strong pipeline – so it’s an excellent position to be in,” Tynan said.

“The synergy between the Saunders and Piping Solutions teams was already well-established, which has made navigating the business through a new ownership structure both interesting and exciting.”

Across his career, Tynan worked as a Mechanical Engineer, providing his skills at companies such as Shell and UGL.

“I’m looking forward to watching the evolution and growth of the business and team now that we’re a part of Saunders International,” he said.

“Structural and mechanical piping is a core capability within Saunders, so I know it will always be a key component of the overall offering and operations.

“Being part of a larger ASX-listed organisation will provide Piping Solutions broader capabilities and reach.”

