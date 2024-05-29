Meet Ron James, Director, Commercial Sales at NDT Global

James is looking forward to his upcoming role at NDT Global. Image: NDT Global

In the People on the Move column, The Australian Pipeliner is tracking new appointments in Australia, New Zealand, Papuan New Guinea and the Pacific’s pipeline sector.

Ron James has joined NDT Global as Director, Commercial Sales.

James has been offering high-pressure isolation products and serving as the Sales Director for Europe and Africa at STATS Group for the past nine years.

James is now excited about his upcoming role at NDT Global for a variety of reasons.

“I look forward to collaborating closely with the European team and Previan sister companies – continuing the excellent work already done,” he said.

“Existing infrastructure and new projects will provide a platform for growth for years to come.”

NDT Global delivers operators the best inline diagnostic data with actionable insights to enable predictive analysis and long-term risk assessment.

“We provide baseline surveys for new assets, accurate wall measurements through the production phases as maintenance inspections, and market-leading crack detection life extension of aging assets,” James said.

According to him, NDT Global’s technology is a real game-changer.

“The support of the facility in the region makes a difference in giving our customers confidence in our delivery.”

If your company has recently employed a new person within your business you would like profiled in ‘People on the Move’, send details of the career news alongside a high-res photo to Editor Clemence Carayol at clemence.carayol@primecreative.com.au.

This article featured in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.