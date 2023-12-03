Meet Rob Wiltshire, General Manager at Global Engineering and Construction

In the People on the Move column, The Australian Pipeliner is tracking new appointments in Australia, New Zealand, Papuan New Guinea and the Pacific’s pipeline sector.

Rob Wiltshire has joined Global Engineering and Construction as General Manager – Client Relations, where he will focus on the forward company strategy, business development and work winning.

First entering the pipeline industry almost 20 years ago, Wiltshire has gained experience from working at companies such as AJ Lucas, MPK and Spiecapag. He also spent a decade in directional drilling and CSG.

Global Engineering and Construction is a leading provider of pipelines and facilities construction across the oil, gas, and energy sectors.

When asked about the new move, Wiltshire said it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

“Global has been a tough competitor for many years, I always admired their resilience and ability to deliver in really challenging environments,” he said.

“After their recent restructure, when the opportunity came up to help them grow, I could not turn it down.”

This article featured in the November edition of The Australian Pipeliner.