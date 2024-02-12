Meet Rob Porter, Department Manager – Frontline Services at Vertech Group

Vertech Group just welcomed a new face in the company. Image: banphote/Adobe Stocks.

Rob Porter has recently been promoted within the Vertech Group team as its Department Manager – Frontline Services.

Porter has been with Vertech for just over a year and will now oversee frontline services such as non-destructive testing (NDT) and in-service inspection.

In his new position, Porter is looking forward to upholding the company’s values while engaging new and existing clients to ensure delivery of urgent and specialist inspection and NDT services.

His new position is also about providing specialist proposals in testing, access, rigging, and liaising with Vertech’s group of companies.

Porter has worked as an NDT specialist in the field for the first 14 years of his career, first as a Technician and then as a Supervisor.

The reasons why he was drawn to this new role are numerous, and include the “fast turnaround of solutions and mobilisation of skilled technicians to customers while developing the business relationship to acquire long standing contracts and service agreements”.

