Meet Richard Singleton, Technical Sales Consultant at Rezitech Services

Richard Singleton has joined Rezitech Services as a Technical Sales Consultant in southeast Queensland. Image: Rezitech

In the People on the Move column, The Australian Pipeliner is tracking new appointments in Australia, New Zealand, Papuan New Guinea and the Pacific’s pipeline sector.

Richard Singleton has joined Rezitech Services as a Technical Sales Consultant in southeast Queensland.

Formed in 1968, Rezitech offers the Belzona range of metal, rubber, and concrete repair products.

“The ISO and ASME compliant carbon fibre wrap system ‘Belzona SuperWrap II’ falls right into my area of expertise within pipeline remediation,” Singleton said.

“The Rezitech team is already offering this to some of the major pipeline operators and I look forward to introducing the Belzona solutions to my broader network.

“We are all aware of tight operational budgets, but if we [Rezitech] can offer Belzona’s solutions, it may save expensive rebuild or replacement costs from early involvement in the life of crucial production equipment.”

Singleton first joined the pipeline industry in 2011 and has been actively involved with many Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) members. In this new role, he will offer support across Queensland.

“This new opportunity has a local travel focus with less time at the mercy of the airlines,” Singleton said.

If your company has recently employed a new person within your business you would like profiled in ‘People on the Move’, send details of the career news alongside a high-res photo to Editor Clemence Carayol at clemence.carayol@primecreative.com.au.

This article featured in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.